All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupation forces in Henichesk hold Ukraine supporters in administrative building basement

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 19:15
Russian occupation forces in Henichesk hold Ukraine supporters in administrative building basement

Russian occupation forces in the city of Henichesk in Kherson Oblast are holding pro-Ukrainian residents in the basement of a building that formerly housed the local tax inspection agency.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to exert pressure on Ukrainian citizens and to violate their human rights on the temporarily occupied territories. For example, they are forcibly detaining Ukrainian citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position in a basement of a former tax inspection agency in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff also reported that Russian forces are continuing to use civilian infrastructure in temporarily occupied cities and villages to treat wounded Russian soldiers.

"The invaders have recently set up a field hospital in a kindergarten in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast. Over 50 soldiers from the occupation forces with injuries of various degrees of severity are currently being treated there," the General Staff reported.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: