Russian occupation forces in Henichesk hold Ukraine supporters in administrative building basement

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 19:15
Russian occupation forces in the city of Henichesk in Kherson Oblast are holding pro-Ukrainian residents in the basement of a building that formerly housed the local tax inspection agency.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to exert pressure on Ukrainian citizens and to violate their human rights on the temporarily occupied territories. For example, they are forcibly detaining Ukrainian citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position in a basement of a former tax inspection agency in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast."

Details: The General Staff also reported that Russian forces are continuing to use civilian infrastructure in temporarily occupied cities and villages to treat wounded Russian soldiers.

"The invaders have recently set up a field hospital in a kindergarten in Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast. Over 50 soldiers from the occupation forces with injuries of various degrees of severity are currently being treated there," the General Staff reported.

