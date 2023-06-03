All Sections
Explosions in Russian-occupied Berdiansk, Russians claim they shot down 6 missiles

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 June 2023, 19:37
Smoke following explosions in Berdiansk on 3 May. Photo: Berdiansk Today

At least eight explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian occupation forces have claimed that they had shot down six missiles.

Source: Berdiansk City Military Administration; Berdiansk Today Telegram channel; TASS and RIA Novosti, pro-Kremlin Russian news outlets

Details: The Berdiansk City Military Administration reported that at least eight explosions occurred in Berdiansk.

"Russian air defence was activated today, so we are waiting for more information about the strikes," the administration said.

Berdiansk Today said the city was hit more than 10 times.

It said explosions were heard near the port and the airfield.

Berdiansk Today also reported that Russian vessels were leaving the Berdiansk port.

Meanwhile, Russian state-controlled news outlets, RIA Novosti and TASS, reported, with reference to Russian occupying regime in Berdiansk, that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine have attempted to carry out a missile strike on Berdiansk" and that "air defence was activated, shooting down six missiles".

