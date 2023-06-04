Occupiers refuse to provide insulin to people without Russian passports in Zaporizhzhia

The invaders in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast do not issue insulin to diabetic patients unless they have Russian internal passports.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, people with diabetes cannot receive insulin if they do not have a Russian passport.

Advertisement:

Insulin is not even given out to Ukrainian citizens who are collecting it for their children."

Details: By doing this, the occupiers are trying to force local residents to obtain Russian passports, the National Resistance Center noted.

Background: Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are forcing residents to obtain Russian passports by 1 September, threatening to cut off their electricity supply, confiscate their property, and forcibly evict them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!