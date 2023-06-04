About 40 occupiers abandon their positions in Svatove – General Staff

Approximately 40 Russian servicemen abandoned their positions in Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, on 2 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "About 40 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces deserted in Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, on 2 June and left their combat positions without permission."

Details: The General Staff has reported that two helicopters and a unit of the Russian National Guard were involved in searching for the deserters.

