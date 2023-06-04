Ukrainian MoD says there will be no announcement about beginning of counteroffensive

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has released a video, in which they have hinted at a counter-offensive, noting that there would be no announcement about its start.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar; Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council in an interview with Italian outlet Corriere della Sera

Details: A video released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence shows military personnel holding a finger to their lips and the caption, "Plans are fond of silence. There will be no 'it’s starting' announcement."

Meanwhile, Danilov told the Italian outlet that Ukraine's strategy is to regain its borders and tactics are constantly being adjusted. He noted that the military and political leadership "calmly chooses what to do" and confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that the Armed Forces are ready for a counter-offensive.

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security Council stressed that the Armed Forces "will act when it's the right moment".

Reminder:

Earlier, Zelenskyy said it is difficult for him to name the date when the counter-offensive will begin.

The other day, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, released a video showing Ukrainian military personnel asking their chaplains "to bless the decisive offensive".

