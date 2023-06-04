Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast: 2 people killed, 3 injured

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIANS SHELLING KHARKIV OBLAST ON 4 JUNE, PHOTO OF THE KHARKIV OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

As a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday, two civilians were killed, three more were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 4 June, the Russian military once again fired at Vovchansk. As a result of enemy strikes, two civilians, 62 and 74 years old, were killed. Residential buildings of the locals were damaged.

Around noon, soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces fired at the village of Pishchane, Kupiansk District. A 58-year-old woman was injured.

In addition, at about 14:30, the invaders struck the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out from artillery. A community arts youth centre was damaged. A 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured."

