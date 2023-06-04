All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 2 injured, houses, church and fire station damaged

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 June 2023, 22:38
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 2 injured, houses, church and fire station damaged

Two civilians were injured in the Russian shelling on Znob-Novhorodske hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast on Sunday; houses, a church and a fire station were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Znob-Novhorodske hromada: enemy deployed artillery – there were 28 strikes. As a result, seven private houses, a power line, a church, and a fire station were damaged, and two civilians were injured."

Details: The Russians carried out 22 attacks on Sumy Oblast during the day. A total of 104 strikes were observed.

Advertisement:

Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorod, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka hromadas came under Russian fire. 

One private house, a garage with a car and a gas pipe were damaged in Velyka Pysarivka hromada in one of the mortar attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: