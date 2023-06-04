Attacks on Sumy Oblast: 2 injured, houses, church and fire station damaged

Two civilians were injured in the Russian shelling on Znob-Novhorodske hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast on Sunday; houses, a church and a fire station were damaged.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Znob-Novhorodske hromada: enemy deployed artillery – there were 28 strikes. As a result, seven private houses, a power line, a church, and a fire station were damaged, and two civilians were injured."

Details: The Russians carried out 22 attacks on Sumy Oblast during the day. A total of 104 strikes were observed.

Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorod, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka hromadas came under Russian fire.

One private house, a garage with a car and a gas pipe were damaged in Velyka Pysarivka hromada in one of the mortar attacks.

