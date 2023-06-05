All Sections
Taxi drivers forced to spy on locals in Zaporizhzhia's temporarily occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 00:58
The invaders are forcing taxi drivers to spy on people with pro-Ukrainian sentiments in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center  

Details: According to the National Resistance Center, the occupation administration is forcing taxi drivers working in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to cooperate.

Thus, the Center reports, taxi drivers are forced to become agents of the occupiers and inform the Russians about people with pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

"This way, the Russians hope to overcome the Ukrainian underground resistance movement. However, they have no chance of defeating the Ukrainian resistance," the National Resistance Center emphasises.

