Ukraine's defenders strike on clusters of Russian manpower 15 times

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have struck 15 areas where Russian manpower was concentrated, including 4 ammunition storage points, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems and 4 electronic warfare stations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 5 June

Quote: "Last day, at night, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed attack UAVs. The assets and personnel of the air command, in cooperation with the air defence of other Defence Forces of Ukraine units, destroyed 4 out of 6 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555 and 6 out of 8 Shahed attack UAVs."

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts entirely. During the past day, 29 combat clashes took place."

Details: In total, Russian forces launched 14 missile strikes and 40 air strikes, and carried out 51 attacks using multiple launcher rocket systems on the positions of Ukraine’s troops and settlements during the past day.

As a result of the shelling, civilians were injured; residential buildings, educational institutions, and other civilian and administrative infrastructure were damaged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, over the course of the past 24 hours, Russians failed to send in a subversion and reconnaissance group across the state border of Ukraine near Zelene in Kharkiv Oblast; they launched missile strikes in the area of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv, and airstrikes near Ivashky, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast. Occupiers deployed mortars and artillery to attack Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Novhorodske, Brusky, Atynske, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Myropillya, Tura, Hrabovske, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Shevchenkove in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Karaichne, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast during the day. Invaders launched an airstrike near Serhiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dovhenke, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians tried to advance near Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, but had no success. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Ivanivske. Occupiers launched airstrikes in the areas of Vasiutynske, Toretsk and Pivnichne. Areas of the settlements of Vaiyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians did not undertake any offensive operations but conducted airstrikes near Avdiivka. They launched artillery strikes in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the area of Marinka. At the same time, occupiers carried out an air strike within this settlement. Hostre, Marinka, Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russians attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Beryslav and Vesele in Kherson Oblast. Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys in Kherson Oblast – and the city of Kherson itself – came under Russian artillery fire.

Ukraine’s aircraft conducted 15 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel. Defenders of Ukraine destroyed 6 Russian reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three command posts, two clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, four ammunition storage points, two anti-aircraft systems and four electronic warfare systems.

