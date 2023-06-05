Ukraine's defenders down Russian Shahed drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 5 June 2023, 07:48
Russians deployed heavy artillery to attack Nikopol at night. Apart from that, a Russian Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Twice during the night, the occupiers attacked Nikopol. They shelled the city using heavy artillery."
"The enemy also attacked the oblast with a drone. But the military from Skhid (East) Air Command downed the scrap metal. They shot down the Shahed drone."
Details: Lysak noted that a church and a private enterprise were damaged in Nikopol in the shelling.
9 residential buildings, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged.
