Ukraine's defenders down Russian Shahed drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russians deployed heavy artillery to attack Nikopol at night. Apart from that, a Russian Shahed drone was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Twice during the night, the occupiers attacked Nikopol. They shelled the city using heavy artillery."

"The enemy also attacked the oblast with a drone. But the military from Skhid (East) Air Command downed the scrap metal. They shot down the Shahed drone."

Details: Lysak noted that a church and a private enterprise were damaged in Nikopol in the shelling.

9 residential buildings, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged.

