Russia's hopes to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles on Shahed drones in vain – UK Defence Intelligence

Russia launched more than 300 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in May, trying to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles, but the plan failed.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 5 June

The agency noted that the launch of more than 300 Iranian-made Shahed drones in May became the most intensive use of this weapon system to date.

The UK Defence Intelligence points out that Russia is likely launching this number of drones in an attempt to force Ukraine to use up its stockpile of valuable, advanced air defence missiles.

"Russia is unlikely to have been notably successful: Ukraine has neutralised at least 90% of the incoming UAVs mostly using its older and cheaper air defence weapons and with electronic jamming," the message states.

According to the UK Defence Intelligence, Russia has also likely attempted to locate and strike Ukrainian forces well behind the front line.

"However, Russia remains very ineffective at hitting such dynamic targets at range because of its poor targeting processes," the UK Defence Intelligence states.

Background: In one of the previous reviews, it was said that due to the actions of partisan groups near the Russian border settlement of Shebekino, the Russian leadership is beginning to face a dilemma: to transfer additional forces to the front line, or to strengthen the protection of its own border, according to the UK intelligence.

