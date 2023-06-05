All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's hopes to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles on Shahed drones in vain – UK Defence Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 09:59
Russia's hopes to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles on Shahed drones in vain – UK Defence Intelligence

Russia launched more than 300 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine in May, trying to force Ukraine to spend expensive missiles, but the plan failed.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence on 5 June

The agency noted that the launch of more than 300 Iranian-made Shahed drones in May became the most intensive use of this weapon system to date.

Advertisement:

The UK Defence Intelligence points out that Russia is likely launching this number of drones in an attempt to force Ukraine to use up its stockpile of valuable, advanced air defence missiles.

"Russia is unlikely to have been notably successful: Ukraine has neutralised at least 90% of the incoming UAVs mostly using its older and cheaper air defence weapons and with electronic jamming," the message states.

According to the UK Defence Intelligence, Russia has also likely attempted to locate and strike Ukrainian forces well behind the front line.

"However, Russia remains very ineffective at hitting such dynamic targets at range because of its poor targeting processes," the UK Defence Intelligence states.

Background: In one of the previous reviews, it was said that due to the actions of partisan groups near the Russian border settlement of Shebekino, the Russian leadership is beginning to face a dilemma: to transfer additional forces to the front line, or to strengthen the protection of its own border, according to the UK intelligence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: