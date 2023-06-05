Ukraine's Intelligence reports Black Box secret project's results

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has reported that Black Box – the secret joint project of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the Come Back Alive Foundation and blogger Ihor Lachenkov – has already caused losses to the Russian invaders in the amount of more than US$700 million.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In the last month alone, it has caused more than US$700 million in damage to the occupiers. The results of the Black Box operation can be seen on many of the occupiers' facilities, both in temporarily occupied and enemy territory."

Details: Ukraine's intelligence clarified that during April-May, the occupiers noticed the project's work in logistics centres, transport hubs, places where military equipment and manpower are concentrated, and on other targets.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that it is currently possible to only make public this specific part of the information about the Black Box. According to him, the project is working on:

reducing the offensive potential of the Russians,

lowering the fighting spirit of the occupiers

and Russia's acceptance of its defeat in the war.

Background:

In December 2022, Come Back Alive Foundation and blogger Ihor Lachenkov announced they had collected UAH 230 million for the Black Box for the needs of the Defence Intelligence.

According to intelligence data, since the beginning of 2023, more than US$19 million million have already been accumulated within the framework of the project. The intelligence emphasised that this made it possible to cause significant damage to Russia's defence sector and reduce the number of its troops, which were supposed to replenish the initially deployed occupying force.

