FSB brings trained spies to Melitopol

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, has said that spies from the Russian FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation – ed.] had arrived in the city, looking for patriotic citizens.

Quote: "The FSB has brought in groups of trained spies to Melitopol. It's been a long time since we could safely express our opinions in the city. And now, in different parts of the city, specially trained ‘non-humans’ are looking for patriotic citizens."

In December 2022, Fedorov reported that in Melitopol, Russian FSB officers disguised themselves in civilian clothes, eavesdropped on people's conversations in public places, and then took them captive.

In May 2023, the National Resistance Centre also reported that Russian FSB officers were disguised in civilian clothes to find out about members of the underground resistance movement in the occupied territories.

