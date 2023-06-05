All Sections
Ukraine creates network of agents in Russia and smuggles drones to them

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 13:32
Ukraine has created a network of well-trained agents in Russia for sabotage and provides them with drones of its own production, which are likely to be smuggled into Russia.

Source: CNN, referring to sources familiar with American intelligence data

Details: US officials believe that pro-Ukrainian agents in Russia attacked the Kremlin in early May by launching drones from Russian territory, not Ukraine.

It is unclear whether other drone attacks, including one targeting Moscow Oblast and another strike on oil refineries in the south of Russia, were launched from Russian territory.

According to officials, Ukraine has developed sabotage groups inside Russia, consisting of pro-Ukrainian individuals well trained to wage this kind of warfare. 

Ukraine has reportedly provided them with Ukrainian-made drones. Two officials told CNN that there is no evidence that any of the strikes were carried out using US drones.

Officials were unable to say exactly how Ukraine managed to smuggle the drones behind enemy lines, but two sources told CNN that the Ukrainian side had established well-developed smuggling routes that could be used to send drones or their components to Russia, where they are then assembled.

