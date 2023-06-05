All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine creates network of agents in Russia and smuggles drones to them

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 13:32
Ukraine creates network of agents in Russia and smuggles drones to them

Ukraine has created a network of well-trained agents in Russia for sabotage and provides them with drones of its own production, which are likely to be smuggled into Russia.

Source: CNN, referring to sources familiar with American intelligence data

Details: US officials believe that pro-Ukrainian agents in Russia attacked the Kremlin in early May by launching drones from Russian territory, not Ukraine.

Advertisement:

It is unclear whether other drone attacks, including one targeting Moscow Oblast and another strike on oil refineries in the south of Russia, were launched from Russian territory.

According to officials, Ukraine has developed sabotage groups inside Russia, consisting of pro-Ukrainian individuals well trained to wage this kind of warfare. 

Ukraine has reportedly provided them with Ukrainian-made drones. Two officials told CNN that there is no evidence that any of the strikes were carried out using US drones.

Officials were unable to say exactly how Ukraine managed to smuggle the drones behind enemy lines, but two sources told CNN that the Ukrainian side had established well-developed smuggling routes that could be used to send drones or their components to Russia, where they are then assembled.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: