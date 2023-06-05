All Sections
UK Foreign Secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Monday, 5 June 2023, 17:30

James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday, 5 June, for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a Facebook post by President Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook that he and Cleverly had discussed "important and pressing issues: Ukraine’s expectations with regards to the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the promotion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for a global summit on its implementation, and the international conference on Ukraine’s recovery in London."

"We are very grateful for the support the UK has given and continues to give to Ukraine. Over the last couple of weeks, we had talks with the UK Prime Minister; we were in direct contact, and have reached crucial agreements," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: Cleverly’s visit was not announced. The UK Foreign Secretary last visited Ukraine in November 2022. He announced a new package of UK aid for Ukraine soon after the visit.

Last week, Cleverly said that Ukraine had a "legitimate right" to defend itself and can "project force" beyond its borders.

