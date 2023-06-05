All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Foreign Secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Monday, 5 June 2023, 17:30

James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday, 5 June, for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a Facebook post by President Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook that he and Cleverly had discussed "important and pressing issues: Ukraine’s expectations with regards to the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the promotion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for a global summit on its implementation, and the international conference on Ukraine’s recovery in London."

Advertisement:

"We are very grateful for the support the UK has given and continues to give to Ukraine. Over the last couple of weeks, we had talks with the UK Prime Minister; we were in direct contact, and have reached crucial agreements," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: Cleverly’s visit was not announced. The UK Foreign Secretary last visited Ukraine in November 2022. He announced a new package of UK aid for Ukraine soon after the visit.

Last week, Cleverly said that Ukraine had a "legitimate right" to defend itself and can "project force" beyond its borders.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:29
Russia attacked Zhytomyr Oblast, causing casualties
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
All News
Advertisement: