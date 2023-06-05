All Sections
Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 June 2023, 20:41
Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said that a colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, Andrey Stesev, was killed on the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

Source: announcements of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Freedom of Russia Legion

Quote: "During a joint operation of the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion forces on the territory of Belgorod Oblast, Colonel Andrey Vasilyevich Stesev, a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces of the Guard, was killed."

Details: Freedom of Russia Legion stated that "a joint group of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps killed Colonel Andrey Vasilyevich Stesev, a senior of the Belgorod operational group."

Quote: "He died in battle, like an officer with a weapon in his hands, but we must admit that these hands are covered up to the elbows in blood.

On his orders, he and his subordinates had systematically terrorised the population of Belgorod Oblast and violated their rights and freedoms. Earlier, Stesev killed civilians in Chechnya, Yugoslavia, Abkhazia and Ukraine."

Background:

  • On Monday, 5 June, the Freedom of Russia Legion appealed to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, and offered to exchange the captured mercenary Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces for the several Russian soldiers captured by the Legion in Belgorod Oblast.

