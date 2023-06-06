All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
OLEH SYNIEHUBOV, PHOTO BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers have damaged an ammonia pipeline in an attack on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The pipeline was depressurised as a result of enemy strikes."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Syniehubov, an emergency staff was created for the elimination of the aftermath in the oblast. All relevant services work at the scene.

The head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration promised to report all the details later.

Updated at 22:59: Later, Syniehubov stated that the measurements indicate that the air in the city of Kupiansk currently has no ammonia in it.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports of the specialists working on the spot indicate that there is no threat of dangerous substances spreading over the Kupiansk hromada." [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He added that measurements are being taken in the settlements of Kucherivka, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka closer to the border with Russia. The level of pollution is being continuously monitored.

Background: Earlier, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing a man and injuring nine others.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: