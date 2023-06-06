All Sections
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 00:00
OLEH SYNIEHUBOV, PHOTO BY KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers have damaged an ammonia pipeline in an attack on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The pipeline was depressurised as a result of enemy strikes."

Details: According to Syniehubov, an emergency staff was created for the elimination of the aftermath in the oblast. All relevant services work at the scene.

The head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration promised to report all the details later.

Updated at 22:59: Later, Syniehubov stated that the measurements indicate that the air in the city of Kupiansk currently has no ammonia in it.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports of the specialists working on the spot indicate that there is no threat of dangerous substances spreading over the Kupiansk hromada." [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He added that measurements are being taken in the settlements of Kucherivka, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka closer to the border with Russia. The level of pollution is being continuously monitored.

Background: Earlier, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast with Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing a man and injuring nine others.

