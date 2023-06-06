Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defence activated

Explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv after 03:00 in the morning on 6 June, and the military administration and the mayor have reported that the air defence system has been deployed.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Details: Powerful explosions were heard in various districts of Kyiv during an air-raid warning on the night of 5-6 June.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence forces are operating.

"Stay in shelters until the all-clear!" they urged Kyiv residents.

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the capital. Air defence is operating."

Updated at 03:31: Klitschko reported on an emergency call to the Darnytskyi district.

Updated at 03:50: Residents of the Darnytskyi district report that windows in flats have been blown out as a result of an explosion in this district of the capital.

