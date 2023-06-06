Ukrainian defenders kill 160 occupiers on two fronts in a day – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders killed 160 and wounded 230 Russian invaders yesterday on the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 June

Quote: "The Russian Federation launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine again last night. During the attack, the enemy used 35 cruise missiles. However, all of them were destroyed in the air by our defenders."

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over 40 combat clashes took place over the last day."

Details: Over the last day, the Russians launched four missile and 64 air strikes and fired 64 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian troops’ positions and on settlements. In addition to destroyed infrastructure facilities, there were casualties among civilians.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers continue to maintain their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. Over the past day, they launched a missile attack on the city of Kharkiv, using three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, Russian forces also carried out air strikes in the areas of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast and Ohirtseve and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, Buniakyne, Stari Vyrky, Atynske, Volfyne, Obody, Yastrubyne, Kindrativka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shevchenkove and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Basove, Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Mykolaivka, Nesterne, Budarky, Zarubynka, Sheviakivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire over the past day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, over the past day. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders conducted offensive actions towards Ivanivske but were unsuccessful. They launched a missile attack on a residential area in Komyshuvakha, destroying residential buildings. They also conducted airstrikes in the areas of Toretsk and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The areas of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

Over the past day, the Russians’ losses on the Lyman and Bakhmut fronts amounted to more than 160 soldiers, and about 230 occupiers were wounded. Russian losses in weapons and military equipment amounted to 28 units.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians made an unsuccessful offensive near Avdiivka, as well as Sieverne and Nevelske. They carried out airstrikes in the area of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. They fired artillery shells on Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, our defenders repelled numerous Russian attacks near the town of Marinka, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The estimated losses of the occupiers over the past day in this area alone amounted to about 70 killed and more than 100 wounded. In addition, 17 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed. At the same time, the occupiers conducted airstrikes on Marinka and fired artillery at the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted an offensive towards Novosilka but were unsuccessful. They conducted an airstrike near the village of Velyka Novosilka. They fired at the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the same area.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They launched an airstrike on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. The invaders fired artillery at the settlements of Burlatske, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Mykilske, Molodizhne and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 19 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and five strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The defenders also destroyed 10 Russian reconnaissance UAVs and six attack UAVs of various types.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command posts, 12 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point, an anti-aircraft missile system, 12 artillery units at their firing positions and four other important targets used by the Russians.

