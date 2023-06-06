All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is outraged by UN "celebrating" Russian Language Day after Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is blown up

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:40

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to a message celebrating Russian Language Day that the United Nations tweeted after it became known that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) had been blown up by Russian occupying forces.

Source: a tweet by Oleh Nikolenko, a representative of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, reported by European Pravda

"The UN tweets about cultural diversity, ignoring the biggest catastrophe in Europe in decades, caused solely by Russia. Why be silent?" said Nikolenko.

Hours after the Russians blew up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the UN tweeted about "Russian Language Day".

"Tuesday is Russian Language Day. Follow @UnitedNationsRU for updates on the UNʼs work in Russia," the organisation said in the tweet.

The UN also retweeted a post by Russian UN representatives that reads: "The Sustainable Development Goals are a common call to action to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people live in peace and prosperity."

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with the Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, said the evacuation of the local population from areas at risk has begun.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a heinous war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

