All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iran claims to have developed a hypersonic missile

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:50
Iran claims to have developed a hypersonic missile

Iran says it has developed a hypersonic Fattah missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound.

Source: IRNA News Agency, The Guardian

Quote from IRNA: "The domestically-developed hypersonic missile ‘Fattah’, Iran IRGC's most recent achievement, was unveiled on Tuesday morning (June 6) in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi."

Advertisement:

Details: This statement was made against the background of a high level of tension in relations with the United States regarding Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran's state television said the missile, called Fattah, or "Conqueror" in Farsi, has a range of up to 870 miles (1,400 km).

The report also claimed that the missile could pass through any regional missile defence system, but no evidence supported this claim.

The broadcast showed what appeared to be a model missile that the Revolutionary Guard Corps presented to President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps already has a large arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Background: In November, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Iran had developed a hypersonic missile, without providing any evidence to back it up.

The announcement came in September, amid nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the country's "morality police".

For reference: Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds over Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, can pose serious challenges to missile defence systems due to their speed and manoeuvrability.

It is believed that China and the United States are working on creating this weapon.

Russia claims it is already deploying the weapon and has said it used it on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: