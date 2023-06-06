All Sections
Georgian PM calls destruction of Kakhovka power plant a consequence of war unleashed by Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 14:52

Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Georgia, has called the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a consequence of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Georgia Online 

Quote: "This is a consequence of the brutal and destructive war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. This is not new. You are surprised by the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, but today 20% of the territory of Ukraine has been destroyed, with cities and villages razed to the ground," Garibashvili said.

The Georgian Prime Minister believes that "the parties should sit down and discuss the end of the war".

"I believe that everyone should make efforts to sit them down at the negotiating table and start a peaceful negotiation process. There is no alternative to this. The killing of people must be stopped, this is our position," insisted Garibashvili.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with the Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. The Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a heinous war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

