All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Georgian PM calls destruction of Kakhovka power plant a consequence of war unleashed by Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 6 June 2023, 14:52

Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Georgia, has called the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a consequence of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Source: This was reported by European Pravda with reference to Georgia Online 

Quote: "This is a consequence of the brutal and destructive war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. This is not new. You are surprised by the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, but today 20% of the territory of Ukraine has been destroyed, with cities and villages razed to the ground," Garibashvili said.

The Georgian Prime Minister believes that "the parties should sit down and discuss the end of the war".

Advertisement:

"I believe that everyone should make efforts to sit them down at the negotiating table and start a peaceful negotiation process. There is no alternative to this. The killing of people must be stopped, this is our position," insisted Garibashvili.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with the Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. The Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas had begun.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia’s blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant a heinous war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: