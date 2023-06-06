Zelenskyy on difference between damaging ammonia pipeline and blowing up Kakhovka power plant

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that while the Russians had damaged an ammonia pipeline in the "grey zone" in the course of hostilities, they blew up the hydroelectric power station in Kakhovka deliberately.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on 6 June

Quote: "Everyone is thinking about what to do with the ammonia so that the whole world is not affected – and it was just that something was fired from Russia and that's all. It is very important that the point of entry is located on the territory where they [the Russians] are located, this is a grey zone between us and them," Zelenskyy said.

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that there is a big difference between blowing up a hydroelectric power station and damaging an ammonia pipeline, as happened in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on 5 June.

The President noted that he has been reaching out to the leaders of other countries regarding the Kakhovka disaster, not so much for help as for documentation purposes.

Quote: "It’s one story when you have no evidence of sabotage and when it is clear that there is a war going on there, and there is a grey zone, and in the grey zone one weapon or another could have been used – most likely, artillery. It's one story when it’s the consequences of war. Yes, the Russian Federation is to blame, but those are the consequences of war.

But here [in Kakhovka – ed.], we understand that this is terrorism. They mined it in advance and did it with their own hands [blew up the hydroelectric power plant - ed.]. We see this as a completely different categorisation."

Details: The ammonia pipeline came under Russian artillery fire.

During the press conference, Zelenskyy said that the authorities had prepared transport to evacuate the residents from three liberated villages in Kharkiv Oblast who had not wanted to leave prior to the ammonia pipeline being blown up, so the Ukrainians are safe.

The president added that there was damage to part of the ammonia pipeline "which everyone is talking about so much, but you see how the issues are being resolved".

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to restore the operation of the ammonia pipeline if necessary.

Zelenskyy also said that with regard to the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine has contacted the EU, NATO and OSCE, will convene the UN Security Council, will appeal to the International Criminal Court, and will make efforts to prove ecocide by the Russians.

