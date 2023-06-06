All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Blowing up of dam does not affect our ability to liberate territories

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 19:55
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Blowing up of dam does not affect our ability to liberate territories
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: THE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant has not affected Ukraine's ability to liberate its territories.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram 

Quote: "A meeting of the Staff. An intelligence report on the situation at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The main conclusion is that the explosion was deliberate, but the enemy acted chaotically, allowing their own equipment to be flooded. 

At the same time, the blowing up of the dam has not affected Ukraine's ability to liberate its own territories."

Details: The meeting also included a report from the military command, which, Zelenskyy said, analysed the situation at the front and the readiness of Ukrainian forces for further action. 

The President stressed that readiness is at an all-time high.

Advertisement: