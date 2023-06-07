All Sections
Russians blew up Kakhovka HPP to prevent advance of Ukrainian troops – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 07:05
Russians blew up Kakhovka HPP to prevent advance of Ukrainian troops – General Staff
FLOODING IN KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO BY MOST

The Russian occupiers blew up the structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 June

Quote: "Russian terrorists have committed another war crime - in order to prevent the advance of our troops, they blew up the internal structures of the Kakhovka HPP."

Details: The General Staff noted that about 80 settlements are in the flood zone as a result of the terrorist attack.

Background: The balance of evidence, argument and rhetoric indicates that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

Advertisement: