Russians blew up Kakhovka HPP to prevent advance of Ukrainian troops – General Staff

The Russian occupiers blew up the structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 June

Quote: "Russian terrorists have committed another war crime - in order to prevent the advance of our troops, they blew up the internal structures of the Kakhovka HPP."

Details: The General Staff noted that about 80 settlements are in the flood zone as a result of the terrorist attack.

Background: The balance of evidence, argument and rhetoric indicates that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

