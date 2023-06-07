Russians are losing ground near Bakhmut – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the defenders on the Bakhmut front are continuing to move forward on the flanks.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Bakhmut front. Defence forces continue to move forward on the flanks, and the enemy is losing ground near Bakhmut."

Details: In confirmation of his words, the commander released a video of the combat work of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Командувач Сухопутних військ ЗСУ Олександр Сирський повідомив, що захисники на бахмутському напрямку продовжують рух вперед по флангах. На оприлюдненому відео бойова робота 3 ОШБр. pic.twitter.com/nuuK05cgNQ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 7, 2023

Background:

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reported on 5 June that the Ukrainian army was successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, hinted that Ukrainian defenders had moved forward on the Bakhmut front.

