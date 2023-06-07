All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's future lies in NATO, it cannot be left in the grey zone – Lithuanian President

European PravdaWednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:41

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has said that the NATO summit in Vilnius should send a clear message that the Alliance is ready to fight not only for every inch of its territory but also from the first minute of aggression, if necessary.

Source: Nausėda during his speech at the meeting of the Bucharest Nine countries in Bratislava, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The security situation in the Baltic region has only deteriorated since the Madrid Summit. The Russian threat has not disappeared, and moreover, the Kremlin is moving part of its tactical nuclear arsenal to Belarus," Nausėda said.

Advertisement:

Details: He urged NATO to adopt new regional defence plans, consolidate the concept of forward defence, and strengthen air defence in the Baltic region and on the Alliance's eastern flank.

Besides, the Lithuanian president believes that another important task of the NATO Summit in Vilnius is to discuss the prospects of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance and a clear path to strengthen political ties between NATO and Ukraine.

"The future of Ukraine lies in NATO. We need a definite way to bring Ukraine as close as possible to NATO, to bring it closer to an invitation to join. Ukraine cannot be left in the grey zone any longer. We cannot risk wars in Europe again," Nausėda stressed.

Background: On 3 June, Zelenskyy said he does not see the point of participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius unless Ukraine receives specific signals about when it can join the Alliance.

Kyiv has said it is preparing to discuss two sets of issues during the NATO summit: political and practical.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: