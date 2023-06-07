All Sections
Mykolaiv is still with drinking water, Snihurivka area is under threat of flooding

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 June 2023, 21:07
As of the evening of 7 June, the city of Mykolaiv is provided with drinking water, but the possibility of a water shortage remains. Snihurivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] is under the real threat of flooding.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Kim: "There is drinking water as of now. Our reservoirs are full. However, the threat remains, and Mykolaiv may run out of water."

Details: According to Kim, due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), a terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation, there has been destruction in Mykolaiv of the point of zero water intake of the Dnipro River.

In Mykolaiv itself, the water level has risen by 70 cm: "There is no threat, but we are monitoring the situation," Kim commented.

Quote: "Now Snihurivka hromada and 13 settlements along the Inhulets River are under real threat because the waters of the Dnipro River have been added to the waters of the Inhulets, resulting in an increase in the water level even more than in the Dnipro River."

Details: As the head of the Oblast Military Administration noted, in Snihurivka hromada, 39 people were evacuated internally; that is, they were settled by place.

According to him, a decrease in the water level is expected tomorrow. Unfortunately, in the Snihurivka hromada, one bridge was destroyed and two that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had just built were flooded. When the water comes down, it will be possible to tell if their restoration is possible. "That is, now there are three non-working bridges; the condition of two, I hope, will be satisfactory, and one is destroyed," Kim added.

According to the Oblast Military Administration, the day before, 43 people from flooded areas arrived in Mykolaiv, several dozen people were brought by volunteers; 23 of them were hosted in Odesa; six of them stayed only for the night, then went to Kyiv; the rest were accommodated independently. On Wednesday, several dozen people also arrived and were housed.

