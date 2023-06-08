All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia responsible for destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – White House

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 04:47
Russia responsible for destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – White House
THE WHITE HOUSE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant would not have been possible if the Russian army had not invaded Ukraine, and therefore Russia is responsible for what happened.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokesperson for the White House, at a briefing 

Details: Jean-Pierre has stated that the United States continues to assess the causes of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant.

Advertisement:

However, according to her, this would not have happened if Russia had not attacked Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility for the disaster lies with Russia, which controlled the plant.

Quote: "We are still assessing what happened . We are indeed in touch with the Ukrainians. The   damage, obviously, and the devastation that we are seeing is heartbreaking. We will do everything that we can to help the people of Ukraine…"

"This dam was under Russia’s control. And they bear responsibility for the destruction caused by this war."

Read also: "We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: