Russia responsible for destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – White House
The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant would not have been possible if the Russian army had not invaded Ukraine, and therefore Russia is responsible for what happened.
Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokesperson for the White House, at a briefing
Details: Jean-Pierre has stated that the United States continues to assess the causes of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant.
However, according to her, this would not have happened if Russia had not attacked Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility for the disaster lies with Russia, which controlled the plant.
Quote: "We are still assessing what happened . We are indeed in touch with the Ukrainians. The damage, obviously, and the devastation that we are seeing is heartbreaking. We will do everything that we can to help the people of Ukraine…"
"This dam was under Russia’s control. And they bear responsibility for the destruction caused by this war."
Background:
- On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The hydroelectric power plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
- The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental catastrophe. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuation of local residents from dangerous areas has begun. The blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka HPP caused by Russia would neither stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory nor increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.
