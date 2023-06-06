All Sections
Houses with water up to the roofs, swans swimming in the square – this is what flooded cities and villages look like

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 June 2023, 13:03
THE FLOODED CITY OF NOVA KAKHOVKA. PHOTO: RBC

Many photos and videos have been posted on social media from a number of the settlements which are now flooded as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels; Russian mass media; Suspilne; Ihor Syrot, Head of Ukrhydroenergo, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, and Ihor Klymenko, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the national 24-hour newscast

Details: The Kakhovka HPP was blown up from the inside by the occupiers at around 02:30 on 6 June.

As a result of the explosion, the dam and the turbine hall of the HPP were completely destroyed.

 
The destroyed Kakhovka HPP can be seen in the distance
Tass photo

The videos show that the water is moving in a wide stream and very fast.

 
Flooded territories on the map
screenshot from google.mapS
 
Kherson, on the morning of 6 June

PHOTO FROM THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF ROMAN MROCHKA, HEAD OF THE KHERSON CITY STATE ADMINISTRATION

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, reported that the water level in the reservoir is dropping rapidly, by almost 15 centimetres every hour.

More than 80 settlements are in the flood zone, and approximately 16,000 residents need to be evacuated.

 
The flooded city of Nova Kakhovka 
Tass Photo

The lawful mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, informed UP this morning that the city had begun to flood immediately after the dam was destroyed.

At the same time, the occupying so-called "head" of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, initially told Russian propagandists that the news that the hydroelectric power plant had been blown up was "nonsense", saying that "everything is quiet and calm in the city". Later, the collaborator was forced to admit that the city was flooding.

As of 07:30, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, the following settlements were completely or partially flooded: Tiahynka, Lvove and Odradokamianka in the Beryslav district, as well as Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Bilozerka and the Ostriv micro-district in the city of Kherson in the Kherson district.

 
The road to Tiahynka
PHOTOS FROM POSTS ON TELEGRAM

As of 12:30, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 24 settlements have been flooded.

The water keeps coming. It is expected that water will be flowing from the Kakhovka reservoir for four days.

Photos and videos from flooded areas are being posted on social media.

In some places, the water has reached window level in private houses, and in some places the houses are flooded up to the roof.

Ihor Syrota, head of Ukrhydroenergo, said that the Crimean Canal, and therefore the whole of temporarily occupied Crimea, would be left without water. He added that after the liberation of Kherson Oblast and Crimea, Ukraine will have to tackle this issue and "resolve it very quickly".

Background:

Advertisement: