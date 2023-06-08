All Sections
Ukraine holds the initiative in most areas of the front – UK Intelligence

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 09:21
THE FRONT LINE. SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATEMAP.LIVE

UK Defence Intelligence claims that despite the heavy fighting, Ukraine holds the initiative in most areas of the front.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It is noted that against the background of an extremely difficult operational situation, heavy battles continue in many areas of the front.

"In most areas Ukraine holds the initiative," the review says.

Russian troops are likely still under orders to return to the offensive as soon as possible. In particular, Chechen units made an unsuccessful attempt to capture the village of Marinka near Donetsk, where the front line has changed little since 2015.

The review also mentions the situation around the Kakhovka HPP dam, which was blown up by Russian forces.

"Through 07 June 2023, flood levels continued to rise in the lower Dnipro, following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, but will likely start to recede during 08 June 2023. Shelling has complicated some attempts to evacuate displaced civilians from inundated areas," the review says.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence expects additional flooding in the coming days in connection with the further destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

