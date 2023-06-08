Zelenskyy visited the flooded south

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has on 8 June arrived in Kherson Oblast, where Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and flooded dozens of settlement.

Quote: "Working trip to Kherson Oblast. A coordination meeting on dealing with the aftermath of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

There are many important issues: the operational situation in the region that has developed due to the disaster, the evacuation of the population from potential flood zones, dealing with an emergency caused by the blowing up of the dam, and the organisation of vital support for flooded areas.

We will also discuss the prospects for restoring the region's ecosystem and the operational military situation in the man-made disaster zone."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, it is important to calculate losses and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster.

Developing a programme to compensate for losses or relocate businesses within Kherson Oblast is also necessary.

The president also visited the crossing point in Kherson where evacuation from the flooded areas is taking place.

Update: Later, Zelenskyy posted a video from Mykolaiv Oblast.

The president visited the main pumping station of the Inhulets River Canal Administration, which was flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam.

Evacuation of people has been carried out in flooded settlements, rescue workers and representatives of the authorities are working on the spot.

A round-the-clock disaster management headquarters has been established in Snihurivka hromada.

