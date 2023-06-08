All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine starts counteroffensive against Russia – Western media

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 8 June 2023, 15:49
Ukraine starts counteroffensive against Russia – Western media
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Anonymous sources stated in an interview to Western media outlets that on Thursday, 8 June 2023, Ukraine started a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia.

Source: ABC News, The Washington Post

Details: ABC reports that two Ukrainian officials, including a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that the active stage of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is ongoing.

Advertisement:

Last week the Western officials stated that well-prepared Ukrainian troops had been gathering in strategic locations near the frontline during the last few days.

The Ukrainian forces intensified their attack at the frontline in the south-east of Ukraine. This information comes from four members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who preferred to remain anonymous since they are not allowed to publicly discuss the combat.

The Ukrainian forces consist of specialised storm units, armed with Western armament and taught the NATO tactics. The attacks in the South-East of Ukraine are a sign that the Ukrainian forces have significantly advanced deep into the Russia-occupied territory.

The so-called Russian war correspondents report about heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The goal of the Ukrainian forces may be to cut the access of the Russian forces to the so-called ground bridge between the mainland Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula, cutting the most important supply lines of the Russians.

The Western media assumes that the Ukrainian troops may also try to liberate the cities of Melitopol and Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located.

Background: 

  • Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has reiterated that Ukrainian defence forces’ counteroffensive will not be announced publicly
  • Arvydas Anušauskas, Chief of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry, has stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would begin regardless of Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, as the timing had been approved. 
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said that it is difficult for him to name the date when the counteroffensive will begin.
  • On 27 May, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a video of Ukrainian military personnel in which they ask for the "decisive offensive" to be blessed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: