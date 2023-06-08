Ukraine's counteroffensive will start regardless of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka dam – Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Arvydas Anušauskas, Chief of the Lithuanian Defence Ministry, has stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would begin regardless of Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, as the timing had been approved.

Source: Anušauskas on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine already confirmed the timetable for the counterattack and it will begin regardless of the catastrophe caused by the occupants," Anušauskas stressed on Twitter.

Details: The minister added that in a week, the status of military support for Ukraine will be renewed at the Ramstein-format meeting "so that nothing would be missing in the fight against the occupants."

Background: The United States reportedly believes it and its allies have provided Ukraine with sufficient military assistance for a counteroffensive.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, has stated that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive, but the fight will be lengthy.

