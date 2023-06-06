Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Counteroffensive will not begin on social media

"It has begun", a screenshot from the video of the Ministry of Defense

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister, has reiterated that Ukrainian defence forces’ counteroffensive will not be announced publicly.

Source: Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Plans love silence. The offensive will not begin on social media."

Details: Maliar shared a video showing social media posts discussing tanks and aircraft, and stating that "It’s started!", followed by the words "Plans love silence" (or "Plans thrive in silence").

