UK extends sanctions against Belarus for supporting Russia

The United Kingdom has announced the extension of sanctions against Belarus for its support for Russia.

Quote from UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly: "This new package ratchets up the economic pressure on Lukashenko and his regime which actively facilitates the Russian war effort and ignores Ukraine’s territorial integrity."

Details: The UK imposed a ban on imports of gold, cement, timber and rubber from Belarus.

London also bans the supply of dual-use goods, industrial equipment and banknotes to Belarus.

In addition, the UK wants to prevent the spread of propaganda by Belarusian media outlets. Social media and internet providers will restrict access to the websites of Belarusian media outlets that were sanctioned.

The UK government will also take measures to combat those who circumvent the sanctions, including by restricting the funds that Belarus can raise and further restricting Belarus' access to UK financial markets.

The UK sanctions will also apply to more than 100 individuals and organisations that have contributed to or supported the repressions in Belarus.

Earlier, it was reported that the work on new EU sanctions against Belarus has stalled as some Western European countries are seeking to lift some of the restrictions on Belarusian potassium fertilisers that have been imposed previously.

