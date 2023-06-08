All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK extends sanctions against Belarus for supporting Russia

European PravdaThursday, 8 June 2023, 15:56

The United Kingdom has announced the extension of sanctions against Belarus for its support for Russia.

Source: UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by European Pravda

Quote from UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly: "This new package ratchets up the economic pressure on Lukashenko and his regime which actively facilitates the Russian war effort and ignores Ukraine’s territorial integrity."

Advertisement:

Details: The UK imposed a ban on imports of gold, cement, timber and rubber from Belarus.

London also bans the supply of dual-use goods, industrial equipment and banknotes to Belarus.

In addition, the UK wants to prevent the spread of propaganda by Belarusian media outlets. Social media and internet providers will restrict access to the websites of Belarusian media outlets that were sanctioned.

The UK government will also take measures to combat those who circumvent the sanctions, including by restricting the funds that Belarus can raise and further restricting Belarus' access to UK financial markets.

The UK sanctions will also apply to more than 100 individuals and organisations that have contributed to or supported the repressions in Belarus.

Earlier, it was reported that the work on new EU sanctions against Belarus has stalled as some Western European countries are seeking to lift some of the restrictions on Belarusian potassium fertilisers that have been imposed previously.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: