"They're refusing to leave their six cats behind": New video shows the evacuation of civilians in Kherson

Water level has reached 1.5 metres, and in some areas up to 2 metres, in Kherson’s Korabel district as water continues to rise in the city of Kherson following Russian forces blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) on 6 June.

For the third day now, law enforcement agents, rescue workers and volunteers are evacuating Kherson residents whose homes have been affected by the flooding, and who want to leave the city.

Ukrainskyi Svidok (Ukrainian Witness) has released a new video showing the effects of the flooding and the evacuation efforts.

Serhii, a resident of Kherson, lives on the first floor of a five-storey apartment block. He said he has not been able to go back to his home since the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP.

"I found a boat and someone [who could help me] get to my home, have a look at what’s happening there. Water keeps rising with every hour. Everything’s soaking wet…" Serhii said.

Local residents carry bags, but also plastic bags and cages with their pets as they are evacuated.

Many try to rescue strays, as well as their own pets. Antonina, another Kherson resident, has brought a dog that followed her as she was being evacuated along with her.

"My son-in-law, Sashko, is fighting on the front. What is it that [the Russian forces] want from us, what is it that they lack for? Here there were mostly elderly people and animals left," Antonina said.

Ukrainian Witness journalist indicating the water level in Kherson’s Korabel district. Photo: Ukrainian Witness

Local business owners are also evacuating from Kherson. Viktoriia owned a store in the city.

"This is where our shop once was," the woman said, pointing to a flooded area.

Now Viktoriia is helping evacuate her neighbours: an elderly couple who are now staying on their house’s first floor, and refusing to leave because of their six cats.

Flooded Kherson street Photo: Ukrainian Witness

Andrii owns another local shop, which has also been flooded. He said sternly: "Everything and everyone have suffered."

Pavlo Khomenko is a volunteer; he came to Kherson from Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast, setting out immediately after finishing work the previous day.

"We’re civil activists, but we also all have jobs. We’re trying to make money, because we have to donate," Pavlo said.

He explained that in parts of Kherson, water now reaches the first storey of multi-storey buildings.

"The water is 4-5 metres high. I’m a sports tourist, I’ve crossed many rivers," he added.

Flooded Kherson street Photo: Ukrainian Witness

Evacuation is risky, because Russian forces based on the left bank of the River Dnipro are using mortars and artillery to attack the city.

"Shelling is less frequent now. The entire area near Dnipro’s banks is flooded, residential houses are flooded, parts of streets are flooded," said Vadym Yaremchuk, battalion commander at Kherson Oblast Patrol Police.

