Ukrainian forces conduct offensive actions near Bakhmut, fighting is ongoing – Ministry of Defence

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 8 June 2023, 16:37
As of 8 June, the Ukrainian army is conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut front where the Russians are trying to switch to offensive in some areas.

Source; Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Our forces are active on the Bakhmut front. The fighting is ongoing. In some areas the occupiers are trying to switch to offensive but to no avail."

Details: Maliar added that fronts the occupiers are launching aircraft and missile attacks on the Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk, while on the Avdiivka and Lyman fronts they are attempting to conduct offensive but to no avail.

In the south of Ukraine the battle for the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in direction towards Novopavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is ongoing, and on the Zaporizhzhia front near the settlement of Orikhiv the Russians are conducting active defensive measures.

Background:

