Soldiers from 3rd Assault Brigade push occupiers back 1.2 km into frontline near Bakhmut

The soldiers of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade pushed the occupiers near Bakhmut 1.2 km back on the width of 1.8 km of the frontline during the day.

Source: 3rd Assault Brigade

Quote: "During the day, the 3rd Assault Brigade has pushed the Russians from 1.8 kilometres along the frontline territories, and 1.2 km deep into the front.

As a result of the offensive actions of the 2nd Assault Battalion, the units of the 57th Russian Brigade and the Storm Z unit, which consists of conscripts, have suffered significant losses: nearly 30 occupiers were killed and 40 were injured."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian troops also destroyed Russian ammunition storages, military equipment, specifically armoured fighting vehicles, tanks and artillery of the occupiers.

The soldiers remark that the occupying forces have been almost entirely pushed behind the canal, where their positions were located very recently.

Background:

On 5 June, the Ministry of Defence reported that the Ukrainian army was successfully advancing across a wide stretch of the Bakhmut front.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanking the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, hinted that Ukrainian defenders had moved forward on the Bakhmut front.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!