Russia may be preparing new terrorist attack to blame Ukraine for it – intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that, against the backdrop of the war crime committed at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Russia is preparing to commit another terrorist act, this time in its own territory, to blame Ukraine for it.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence

Details: According to intelligence, the Russians have chosen a gas transport system as the target of the terrorist act.

The Ministry of Fuel and Energy of Ukraine has discovered that the pressure in compressor stations for main gas pipes has lowered significantly. Russia uses these pipes to transport natural gas to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transport system, according to the contract on transit signed in December 2019.

On 7 June 2023, the pressure in the Kursk compressor station of the Yelets-Kursk-Kryvyi Rih backbone gas pipe decreased more than three times, from 63.3 to 19.4 kgf/cm2.

Almost the same indices of pressure decrease were registered at the entrance and exit of the Kursk compressor station of the Progress main gas pipe.

At the same time, at the connection point of the backbone gas pipes of Russia and the gas transport system of Ukraine – the Sudzha gas measuring station – the pressure did not change and was:

For the Progress trunk gas station – 60,4 kgf/cm²;

For the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas station – 0 kgf/cm²;

For the Yelets-Kursk-Kryvyi Rih – 0 kgf/cm².

The Defence Intelligence believes that such dangerous Russian "games" with pressure may be a sign of the preparation of a terrorist act at the main gas pipes or other critical gas infrastructure facilities of Russia in order to use the consequences in a propagandistic campaign for blaming Ukraine.

Quote: "Apparently, the intention of the terrorist state is to sow distrust between Ukraine and other Western partners and divert attention from the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by Russia."

