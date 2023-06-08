All Sections
Assessment remains unchanged – Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea – Defence Intelligence

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:22
The forecast of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, that "the Armed Forces will enter Crimea by the end of spring 2023" was only a possible scenario that could be subject to adjustments. 

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "We are talking about scenarios. This is not a bet in a bookmaker's office or a tear-off calendar on the wall. 

Adjustments are being made. But the overall situation and the overall assessment remain unchanged: Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea. And in this situation, Budanov's words will definitely be prophetic."

Details: Yusov refused to specify the date for which Budanov's forecast of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering Crimea could be adjusted. At the same time, he added that the liberation of the peninsula will happen when it is "warm".

Background: In 2014, Russia annexed Ukrainian Crimea. The annexation was not recognised by most countries. 

Since September last year, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, has repeatedly announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would enter Crimea by the end of spring 2023, and in response to journalists who reminded him of these words, he said that "everything is going according to schedule".

Journalists fight on their own frontline.



