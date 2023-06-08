All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Assessment remains unchanged – Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea – Defence Intelligence

Sofia Sereda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 8 June 2023, 19:22
Assessment remains unchanged – Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea – Defence Intelligence
Photo: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The forecast of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, that "the Armed Forces will enter Crimea by the end of spring 2023" was only a possible scenario that could be subject to adjustments. 

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "We are talking about scenarios. This is not a bet in a bookmaker's office or a tear-off calendar on the wall. 

Adjustments are being made. But the overall situation and the overall assessment remain unchanged: Ukraine will definitely regain Crimea. And in this situation, Budanov's words will definitely be prophetic."

Advertisement:

Details: Yusov refused to specify the date for which Budanov's forecast of the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering Crimea could be adjusted. At the same time, he added that the liberation of the peninsula will happen when it is "warm".

Background: In 2014, Russia annexed Ukrainian Crimea. The annexation was not recognised by most countries. 

Since September last year, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, has repeatedly announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would enter Crimea by the end of spring 2023, and in response to journalists who reminded him of these words, he said that "everything is going according to schedule".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: