Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles

The fact that Putin uses doubles is suggested by the intelligence data of the Ukrainian secret services and conclusions made by several specialists, in particular physiognomists.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "His visits to the occupied south are a total fake (one organised rather poorly and hastily). There was a considerable difference both in ‘Putin’s’ behaviour and his looks. He would never sit in that car and would never dress like that. He would never talk to alleged local residents, as we know that access to the real Putin in the Kremlin is restricted even for his own entourage (a metres-long table that becomes longer and longer; mandatory quarantines people undergo before meeting him)."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Yusov, Putin’s doubles are located in different places under "strictest security".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!