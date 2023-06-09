All Sections
"Air defence was operating" in Russian Belgorod Oblast and "there were a lot of shooting at night"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 June 2023, 07:08
Air defence was operating in Russian Belgorod Oblast and there were a lot of shooting at night
PHOTO BY ROSBALT.RU

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has said that the air defence system "was operating" over the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, and "there was a lot of shooting at night" in Shebekino.

Source: Gladkov

Quote: "About the events over Belgorod and the Belgorod district: the Air Defence Forces operated at night; there was damage to an apartment building and private houses in the settlement of Razumnoye."

Details: Gladkov also reported that "there was a lot of shooting at night" in Shebekino, and the "housing stock destruction* was recorded.

In addition, he added that "frequent attacks are ongoing" there.

According to Gladkov, three people were wounded during the night, two of them were taken to the hospital.

