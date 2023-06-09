All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Air defence was operating" in Russian Belgorod Oblast and "there were a lot of shooting at night"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 June 2023, 07:08
Air defence was operating in Russian Belgorod Oblast and there were a lot of shooting at night
PHOTO BY ROSBALT.RU

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has said that the air defence system "was operating" over the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, and "there was a lot of shooting at night" in Shebekino.

Source: Gladkov

Quote: "About the events over Belgorod and the Belgorod district: the Air Defence Forces operated at night; there was damage to an apartment building and private houses in the settlement of Razumnoye."

Details: Gladkov also reported that "there was a lot of shooting at night" in Shebekino, and the "housing stock destruction* was recorded.

Advertisement:

In addition, he added that "frequent attacks are ongoing" there.

According to Gladkov, three people were wounded during the night, two of them were taken to the hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
23:09
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia: Collapse of Russia after the war is possible, but there also are other scenarios
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
All News
Advertisement: