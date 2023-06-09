All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Forces kill 56 occupiers in Donetsk

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 9 June 2023, 07:54
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders have attacked a cluster of Russian military personnel in a training camp and killed 56 invaders in occupied Donetsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Akhmat unit was spotted in the southwestern part of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. The occupiers are engaged in robbing civilians in the area and filming staged videos of the fighting."

Details: The General Staff has noted that on 6 June, the Defence Forces inflicted an effective fire attack on the area where Russian soldiers were concentrated in a training camp. As a result, the occupiers suffered losses, with 56 killed.

"Temporary casualty numbers are being established," the General Staff added.

Advertisement: