Zelenskyy signs decree on penalties for court corruption reaching up to 15 years in prison

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council's (NSDC) decision On Facilitating Judicial Reform and Combating Corruption in the Justice System, under which corruption in the courts will result in 10-15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Quote: "Under Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby resolve: To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine dated 23 June 2023 on Facilitating Judicial Reform and Overcoming Corruption in the Justice System".

Details: The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.

The NSDC decision suggests, among other things, amending the Criminal Code to increase criminal liability for corruption-related criminal offences in the justice system by providing for a penalty of 10 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The institution also advocated to expand the role of the jury trial and its use.

Furthermore, there is a proposal to have the High Council of Justice check all judges of the Supreme Court for possible disciplinary offences or gross or systematic neglect of judicial duties and to confirm the legality of the sources of their property.

Specifically, they propose to improve the procedure for electing Supreme Court judges to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court and introduce a mechanism for their recall by the assembly of judges of the respective cassation courts.

The introduction of a periodic psychophysiological examination of judges with the use of a polygraph is being considered.

The Cabinet of Ministers, jointly with the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), will have to prepare a concept for further reform of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

