All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


CIA Director secretly visits Ukraine, hears plans to liberate territories – the Washington Post

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 July 2023, 03:04
CIA Director secretly visits Ukraine, hears plans to liberate territories – the Washington Post
William Burns, photo: Getty Images

During a secret visit to Ukraine by CIA Director William Burns earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities revealed a strategy to him to regain Russian-occupied territories and begin ceasefire talks with Moscow by the end of the year.

Source: The Washington Post, citing sources

Quote: "The trip by Burns, which has not been previously reported, included meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s top intelligence officials."

Details: According to the newspaper's sources, the purpose of the visit was to reiterate the US administration's commitment to sharing intelligence that will help Ukraine defend itself.

Advertisement:

Publicly, Ukrainian officials expressed disappointment at the criticism of the pace of the counteroffensive that has taken place so far.

But privately, sources say, military planners in Kyiv have conveyed to Burns and others strong confidence that their goal was to recapture significant territory by the autumn, move artillery and missile systems to the border with Russia-controlled Crimea, push further into the east of Ukraine, and then begin talks with Moscow for the first time since peace talks failed last March.

"Russia will only negotiate if it feels threatened," said a senior Ukrainian official.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The CIA declined to share Burns' assessment of the prospects for the Ukrainian offensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: