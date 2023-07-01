Russians lose more than 500 soldiers and 26 UAVs

photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers have lost 530 soldiers and 26 UAVs, as well as 35 artillery systems, in one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 228,870 (+530) military personnel

4,042 (+1) tanks

7,868 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

4,162 (+35) artillery systems

632 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

389 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

308 (+0) helicopters

3,545 (+26) operational-tactical UAVs

1,261 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,794 (+9) vehicles and tankers

580 (+11) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

