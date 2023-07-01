All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians lose more than 500 soldiers and 26 UAVs

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 July 2023, 08:38
Russians lose more than 500 soldiers and 26 UAVs
photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers have lost 530 soldiers and 26 UAVs, as well as 35 artillery systems, in one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 228,870 (+530) military personnel 
  • 4,042 (+1) tanks
  • 7,868 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
  • 4,162 (+35) artillery systems 
  • 632 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 389 (+0) air defence systems 
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 308 (+0) helicopters 
  • 3,545 (+26) operational-tactical UAVs 
  • 1,261 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats 
  • 6,794 (+9) vehicles and tankers
  • 580 (+11) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: