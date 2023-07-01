Russians lose more than 500 soldiers and 26 UAVs
Saturday, 1 July 2023, 08:38
The Russian occupiers have lost 530 soldiers and 26 UAVs, as well as 35 artillery systems, in one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 1 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 228,870 (+530) military personnel
- 4,042 (+1) tanks
- 7,868 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
- 4,162 (+35) artillery systems
- 632 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 389 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 308 (+0) helicopters
- 3,545 (+26) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,261 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 6,794 (+9) vehicles and tankers
- 580 (+11) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
