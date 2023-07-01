All Sections
Zelenskyy: Partners are delaying approval of Ukrainians' F-16s training schedule

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:17
F-16 FIGHTER JET, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused foreign partners of delaying the approval of schedules for the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. 

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday in Kyiv 

Quote: "First of all, about whether there is an understanding of the plans and schedules of F-16 [fighter jet] deliveries. I have the same questions as you asked our esteemed partners: do they have an understanding of when Ukraine can receive the F-16s?

We agreed and stressed that we have a coalition of countries that are ready to start training for Ukrainian pilots. There is no training mission schedule. I believe that some partners delay it. I don't know why they do it."

Previously: On 30 June, President Zelenskyy said that when Ukrainian pilots fly F-16 multipurpose fighters, there will be no chance for the Russians in the Ukrainian skies.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that for successful progress on the front, Ukraine needs more of all types of weapons, significantly more shells and, of course, F-16 fighters to have air superiority.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine's partners plan to approve a training programme for Ukrainian pilots, engineers and technicians on F-16 fighters by July; the training will take place in a specially created centre in one of the European countries.
  • As reported by Politico, the transfer of Western-made F-16 jets to Ukraine is expected to take place in early 2024, although specific dates have not been determined yet.

