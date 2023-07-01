Spain becomes 21st country to support Ukraine's NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Spain have signed a joint declaration which has become the 21st document in support of Ukraine's membership of NATO.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s President, during a joint press conference with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.

Quote: "Our statement today is the 21st such document with members of the Alliance, and this is the majority. We are counting on Spain's support for Ukraine at the Alliance summit in Vilnius, and Ukraine is convinced that today there is every reason to extend an invitation to NATO membership to Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Advertisement:

The joint declaration of the leaders of Spain and Ukraine states that Spain supports the strengthening of NATO's partnership with Ukraine, in particular through the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council as a platform for further strengthening and expanding current cooperation to facilitate the implementation of Ukraine's path to the Euro-Atlantic family in accordance with the Bucharest Declaration.

"Spain confirms its support for NATO's open door policy in accordance with NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept and the NATO Madrid Summit Declaration," the document says.

It was noted that Ukraine and Spain expect these issues to be resolved at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

Background:

On 10 June, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, stated that after the signing of the declaration on Canada's support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, the number of states that officially supported Ukraine's accession to NATO had reached 20.

Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations for the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!