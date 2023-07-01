Several countries are close to agreeing on security guarantees for Ukraine

The agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine can be signed before the NATO summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July.

Source: German newspaper FAZ

The agreement concerns a multilateral system of guarantees for the transitional period before Ukraine’s accession into NATO after the war.

According to the report, the corresponding framework agreement with Germany, France, the UK and the US is almost ready.

Each participating country will sign a separate agreement with Kyiv.

The agreement covers weapons, money, military aid and training. It should allow Kyiv to defend itself without the direct intervention of guarantor countries.

Accordingly, Germany wants to propose maintaining the current level of aid until the end of the war.

Background:

On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine really needs security guarantees – not as an alternative to membership, but while Ukraine is not a NATO member.

As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval.

